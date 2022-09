1

// Single-line comments start with "//", documentation comments start with "///" const x: i32 = 42; // immutable int32 value that can not be changed var y: u32 = 5; // mutable unsigned int32 variable var z = y; // type can be omitted if it can be inferred from the value // There is no "int" type, all integers have fixed width. // Same about floats, there are f16, f32, f64 and f128. // For indices, "intptr_t" or "size_t" types use "isize" or "usize". // All function parameters are immutable as if they are passed-by-value. fn add_two_ints(a: i32, b: i32) i32 { if (a == 0) { // if statement looks like C return b; } return a+b; } // Arrays have fixed length, here numbers.len == 5 const numbers = [_]i32{ 0, 1, 3, 5, 7 }; // String literals are arrays of []u8 const hello = "hello"; // Arrays can be initialised with repeating values using ** operator const ten_zero_bytes = [_]u8{0} ** 10; // Arrays may contain a sentinel value at the end, here array.len == 4 and array[4] == 0. const array = [_:0]u8 {1, 2, 3, 4}; // Slices are pointers to array data with associated length. The difference between // arrays and slices is that array's length is known at compile time, while slice // length is only known at runtime. Like arrays, slices also perform bounds checking. const full_slice = numbers[0..]; // points at &numbers[0] and has length of 5 const short_slice = numbers[1..3]; // points at &numbers[1] and has length of 2 fn count_nonzero(a: []const i32) i32 { var count: i32 = 0; for (items) |value| { // "for" works only on arrays and slices, use "while" for generic loops. if (value == 0) { continue; } count += 1; // there is no increment operator, but there are shortcuts for +=, *=, >>= etc. } } pub fn main() void { // main() is a special entry point to your program var eight = add_two_ints(3, 5); var nonzeros = count_nonzero(full_slice);