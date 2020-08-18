1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

88

89

90

91

92

93

94

95

96

97

98

99

100

101

102

103

104

105

106

107

108

109

110

111

112

113

114

115

116

117

118

119

120

121

122

123

124

125

126

127

128

129

130

131

132

133

134

135

136

137

138

139

140

141

142

143

144

145

146

147

148

149

150

151

152

153

154

155

156

157

158

159

160

161

162

163

164

165

166

167

168

169

170

171

172

173

174

175

176

177

178

179

180

181

182

183

184

185

186

187

188

189

190

191

192

193

194

195

196

197

198

199

200

201

202

203

204

205

206

207

208

209

210

211

212

213

214

215

216

217

218

219

220

221

222

223

224

225

226

227

228

229

230

231

232

233

234

235

236

237

238

239

240

241

242

243

244

245

246

247

248

249

250

251

252

253

254

255

256

257

258

259

260

261

262

263

264

265

266

267

268

269

270

271

272

273

274

275

276

277

278

279

280

281

282

283

284

285

286

287

288

289

290

291

292

293

294

295

296

297

298

299

300

301

302

303

304

305

306

307

308

309

310

311

312

313

314

315

316

317

318

319

320

321

322

323

324

325

326

327

328

329

330

331

332

333

334

335

336

337

338

339

340

341

342

343

344

345

346

347

348

349

350

351

352

353

354

355

356

357

358

359

360

361

362

363

364

365

366

367

368

369

370

371

372

373

374

375

376

377

378

379

380

381

382

383

384

385

386

387

388

389

390

391

392

393

394

395

396

397

398

399

400

401

402

403

404

405

406

407

408

409

410

411

412

413

414

415

416

417

418

419

420

421

422

423

424

425

426

427

428

429

430

431

432

433

434

435

436

437

438

439

440

441

442

443

444

445

446

447

448

449

450

451

452

453

454

455

456

457

458

459

460

461

462

463

464

465

466

467

468

469

470

471

472

473

474

475

476

477

478

479

480

481

482

483

484

485

486

487

488

489

490

491

492

493

494

495

496

497

498

499

500

501

502

503

504

505

506

507

508

509

510

511

512

513

514

515

516

517

518

519

520

521

522

523

524

525

526

527

528

529

530

531

532

533

534

535

536

537

538

539

540

541

542

543

544

545

546

547

548

549

550

551

552

553

554

555

556

557

558

559

560

561

562

563

564

565

566

567

568

569

570

571

572

573

574

575

576

577

578

579

580

581

582

583

584

585

586

587

588

589

590

591

592

593

594

595

596

597

598

599

600

601

602

603

604

605

606

607

608

609

610

611

612

613

614

615

616

617

618

619

620

621

622

623

624

625

626

627

628

629

630

631

632

633

634

635

636

637

638

639

640

641

642

643

644

645

646

647

648

649

650

651

652

653

654

655

656

657

658

659

660

661

662

663

664

665

666

667

668

669

670

671

672

673

674

675

676

677

678

679

680

681



from lark import Lark from lark.exceptions import VisitError, LarkError from lark import Tree, Transformer, Visitor from lark.indenter import Indenter reserved_words = [ 'and' , 'except' , 'lambda' , 'with' , 'as' , 'finally' , 'nonlocal' , 'while' , 'assert' , 'false' , 'None' , 'yield' , 'break' , 'for' , 'not' , 'class' , 'from' , 'or' , 'continue' , 'global' , 'pass' , 'def' , 'if' , 'raise' , 'del' , 'import' , 'return' , 'elif' , 'in' , 'True' , 'else' , 'is' , 'try' ] def closest_command ( command, commands ) : #simple string distance, could be more sophisticated MACHINE LEARNING! min = 1000 min_command = '' for c in commands: min_c = minimum_distance ( c, command ) if min_c < min: min = min_c min_command = c return min_command def minimum_distance ( s1, s2 ) : if len ( s1 ) > len ( s2 ) : s1, s2 = s2, s1 distances = range ( len ( s1 ) + 1 ) for index2, char2 in enumerate ( s2 ) : new_distances = [ index2 + 1 ] for index1, char1 in enumerate ( s1 ) : if char1 == char2: new_distances.append ( distances [ index1 ] ) else : new_distances.append ( 1 + min ( ( distances [ index1 ] , distances [ index1 + 1 ] , new_distances [ - 1 ] ) ) ) distances = new_distances return distances [ - 1 ] class HedyException ( Exception ) : def __init__ ( self, message, **arguments ) : self.error_code = message self.arguments = arguments class ExtractAST ( Transformer ) : # simplyfies the tree: f.e. flattens arguments of text, var and punctuation for further processing def text ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'text' , [ '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) ] ) #level 2 def var ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'var' , [ '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) ] ) def punctuation ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'punctuation' , [ '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) ] ) def index ( self, args ) : return '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) def list_access ( self, args ) : if type ( args [ 1 ] ) == Tree: return Tree ( 'list_access' , [ args [ 0 ] , 'random' ] ) else : return Tree ( 'list_access' , [ args [ 0 ] , args [ 1 ] ] ) #level 5 def number ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'number' , '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) ) #level 6 (and up) def indent ( self, args ) : return '' def dedent ( self, args ) : return '' def flatten ( args ) : flattened_args = [ ] if isinstance ( args, str ) : return args elif isinstance ( args, Tree ) : return args else : for a in args: if type ( a ) is list: for x in a: flattened_args.append ( flatten ( x ) ) else : flattened_args.append ( a ) return flattened_args class AllAssignmentCommands ( Transformer ) : # returns only variable assignments AND places where variables are accessed # so these can be excluded when printing def program ( self, args ) : return flatten ( args ) def repeat ( self, args ) : commands = args [ 1 : ] return flatten ( commands ) def command ( self, args ) : return flatten ( args ) def ask ( self, args ) : #todo: this also uses this arg for level 1, where it should not be used #(since then it has no var as 1st argument) #we should actually loop the level in here to distinguish on return args [ 0 ] .children def assign ( self, args ) : return args [ 0 ] .children def assign_list ( self, args ) : return args [ 0 ] .children def list_access_var ( self, args ) : return args [ 0 ] .children def var_access ( self,args ) : return args [ 0 ] .children #list access is accessing a variable, so must be escaped def list_access ( self, args ) : listname = args [ 0 ] .children [ 0 ] if args [ 1 ] == 'random' : return 'random.choice(' + listname + ')' else : return listname + '[' + args [ 1 ] + ']' def print ( self, args ) : return args def create_parser ( level ) : with open ( f "grammars/level{str(level)}.txt" , "r" ) as file: grammar = file.read ( ) return Lark ( grammar ) def all_arguments_true ( args ) : bool_arguments = [ x [ 0 ] for x in args ] arguments_of_false_nodes = [ x [ 1 ] for x in args if not x [ 0 ] ] return all ( bool_arguments ) , arguments_of_false_nodes # this class contains code shared between IsValid and IsComplete, which are quite similar # because both filter out some types of 'wrong' nodes class Filter ( Transformer ) : def program ( self, args ) : bool_arguments = [ x [ 0 ] for x in args ] if all ( bool_arguments ) : return [ True ] #all complete else : command_num = 1 for a in args: if not a [ 0 ] : return False , a [ 1 ] , command_num command_num += 1 def command ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def assign ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def assign_list ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def assign_sum ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def list_access ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) # level 4 commands def list_access_var ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def ifs ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def ifelse ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def condition ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def equality_check ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def in_list_check ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) # level 5 command def repeat ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) # level 6 def addition ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def substraction ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def multiplication ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def division ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) #leafs are treated differently, they are True + their arguments flattened def random ( self, args ) : return True , 'random' def index ( self, args ) : return True , '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) def punctuation ( self, args ) : return True , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def number ( self, args ) : return True , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def invalid ( self, args ) : # return the first argument to place in the error message # TODO: this will not work for misspelling 'at', needs to be improved! return False , args [ 0 ] [ 1 ] class IsValid ( Filter ) : # all rules are valid except for the invalid production rule # this function is used to generate more informative error messages # tree is transformed to a node of [Bool, args, linenumber] #would be lovely if there was some sort of default rule! Not sure Lark supports that def ask ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def print ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) def echo ( self, args ) : return all_arguments_true ( args ) #leafs with tokens need to be all true def var ( self, args ) : return all ( args ) , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def text ( self, args ) : return all ( args ) , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def addition ( self, args ) : return all ( args ) , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def invalid_space ( self, args ) : # return space to indicate that line start in a space return False , " " class IsComplete ( Filter ) : # print, ask an echo can miss arguments and then are not complete # used to generate more informative error messages # tree is transformed to a node of [True] or [False, args, line_number] #would be lovely if there was some sort of default rule! Not sure Lark supports that def ask ( self, args ) : return args != [ ] , 'ask' def print ( self, args ) : return args != [ ] , 'print' def echo ( self, args ) : #echo may miss an argument return True , 'echo' #leafs with tokens need to be all true def var ( self, args ) : return all ( args ) , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def text ( self, args ) : return all ( args ) , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) def addition ( self, args ) : return all ( args ) , '' .join ( [ c for c in args ] ) class ConvertToPython_1 ( Transformer ) : def __init__ ( self, punctuation_symbols, lookup ) : self.punctuation_symbols = punctuation_symbols self.lookup = lookup def program ( self, args ) : return '

' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) def command ( self, args ) : return args def text ( self, args ) : return '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) def print ( self, args ) : return "print('" + args [ 0 ] + "')" def echo ( self, args ) : all_parameters = [ "'" + a + "'+" for a in args ] return "print(" + '' .join ( all_parameters ) + "answer)" def ask ( self, args ) : all_parameters = [ "'" + a + "'" for a in args ] return 'answer = input(' + '+' .join ( all_parameters ) + ")" def wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( argument, lookup ) : if argument in lookup: return argument else : return "'" + argument + "'" class ConvertToPython_2 ( ConvertToPython_1 ) : def punctuation ( self, args ) : return '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) def var ( self, args ) : name = '' .join ( args ) return "_" + name if name in reserved_words else name def print ( self, args ) : all_arguments_converted = [ ] i = 0 for argument in args: if i == len ( args ) - 1 or args [ i+ 1 ] in self.punctuation_symbols: space = '' else : space = "+' '" all_arguments_converted.append ( wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( argument, self.lookup ) + space ) i = i + 1 return 'print(' + '+' .join ( all_arguments_converted ) + ')' def ask ( self, args ) : var = args [ 0 ] all_parameters = [ "'" + a + "'" for a in args [ 1 : ] ] return f '{var} = input(' + '+' .join ( all_parameters ) + ")" def assign ( self, args ) : parameter = args [ 0 ] value = args [ 1 ] return parameter + " = '" + value + "'" def assign_list ( self, args ) : parameter = args [ 0 ] values = [ "'" + a + "'" for a in args [ 1 : ] ] return parameter + " = [" + ", " .join ( values ) + "]" def list_access ( self, args ) : if args [ 1 ] == 'random' : return 'random.choice(' + args [ 0 ] + ')' else : return args [ 0 ] + '[' + args [ 1 ] + ']' #TODO: lookuptable and punctuation chars not be needed for level2 and up anymore, could be removed class ConvertToPython_3 ( ConvertToPython_2 ) : def text ( self, args ) : return '' .join ( [ str ( c ) for c in args ] ) def print ( self, args ) : #opzoeken is nu niet meer nodig return "print(" + '+' .join ( args ) + ')' def indent ( s ) : lines = s.split ( '

' ) return '

' .join ( [ ' ' + l for l in lines ] ) class ConvertToPython_4 ( ConvertToPython_3 ) : def list_access_var ( self, args ) : var = args [ 0 ] if args [ 2 ] .data == 'random' : return var + '=random.choice(' + args [ 1 ] + ')' else : return var + '=' + args [ 1 ] + '[' + args [ 2 ] .children [ 0 ] + ']' def ifs ( self, args ) : return f """if { args [ 0 ] } : { indent ( args [ 1 ] ) } """ def ifelse ( self, args ) : return f """if { args [ 0 ] } : { indent ( args [ 1 ] ) } else: { indent ( args [ 2 ] ) } """ def condition ( self, args ) : return ' and ' .join ( args ) def equality_check ( self, args ) : arg0 = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 0 ] , self.lookup ) arg1 = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 1 ] , self.lookup ) return f "{arg0} == {arg1}" #no and statements def in_list_check ( self, args ) : arg0 = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 0 ] , self.lookup ) arg1 = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 1 ] , self.lookup ) return f "{arg0} in {arg1}" class ConvertToPython_5 ( ConvertToPython_4 ) : def number ( self, args ) : return '' .join ( args ) def repeat ( self, args ) : times = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 0 ] , self.lookup ) command = args [ 1 ] return f """for i in range ( int ( { str ( times ) } ) ) : { indent ( command ) } """ class ConvertToPython_6 ( ConvertToPython_5 ) : def print ( self, args ) : #force all to be printed as strings (since there can not be int arguments) args_new = [ ] for a in args: if type ( a ) is Tree: args_new.append ( f 'str({a.children})' ) elif "'" not in a: args_new.append ( f 'str({a})' ) else : args_new.append ( a ) return "print(" + '+' .join ( args_new ) + ')' #we can now have ints as types so chck must force str def equality_check ( self, args ) : arg0 = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 0 ] , self.lookup ) arg1 = wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 1 ] , self.lookup ) if len ( args ) == 2 : return f "str({arg0}) == str({arg1})" #no and statements else : return f "str({arg0}) == str({arg1}) and {args[2]}" def assign ( self, args ) : if len ( args ) == 2 : parameter = args [ 0 ] value = args [ 1 ] if type ( value ) is Tree: return parameter + " = " + value.children else : return parameter + " = '" + value + "'" else : parameter = args [ 0 ] values = args [ 1 : ] return parameter + " = [" + ", " .join ( values ) + "]" def addition ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'sum' , f 'int({str(args[0])}) + int({str(args[1])})' ) def substraction ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'sum' , f 'int({str(args[0])}) - int({str(args[1])})' ) def multiplication ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'sum' , f 'int({str(args[0])}) * int({str(args[1])})' ) def division ( self, args ) : return Tree ( 'sum' , f 'int({str(args[0])}) // int({str(args[1])})' ) class ConvertToPython_7 ( ConvertToPython_6 ) : def __init__ ( self, punctuation_symbols, lookup, indent_level ) : self.punctuation_symbols = punctuation_symbols self.lookup = lookup self.indent_level = indent_level def indent ( self, args ) : self.indent_level += 1 return "" def dedent ( self, args ) : self.indent_level -= 1 return "" def command ( self, args ) : return "" .join ( [ self.indent_level * " " + x for x in args if x != "" ] ) def repeat ( self, args ) : args = [ a for a in args if a != "" ] # filter out in|dedent tokens return "for i in range(int(" + str ( args [ 0 ] ) + ")):

" + "

" .join ( args [ 1 : ] ) def ifs ( self, args ) : args = [ a for a in args if a != "" ] # filter out in|dedent tokens return "if " + args [ 0 ] + ":

" + "

" .join ( args [ 1 : ] ) def elses ( self, args ) : args = [ a for a in args if a != "" ] # filter out in|dedent tokens return "

else:

" + "

" .join ( args ) def assign ( self, args ) : #TODO: needs to be merged with 6, when 6 is improved to with printing exprestions directly if len ( args ) == 2 : parameter = args [ 0 ] value = args [ 1 ] if type ( value ) is Tree: return parameter + " = " + value.children else : if "'" in value or 'random.choice' in value: #TODO: should be a call to wrap nonvarargument is quotes! return parameter + " = " + value else : return parameter + " = '" + value + "'" else : parameter = args [ 0 ] values = args [ 1 : ] return parameter + " = [" + ", " .join ( values ) + "]" def var_access ( self, args ) : if len ( args ) == 1 : #accessing a var return wrap_non_var_in_quotes ( args [ 0 ] , self.lookup ) # this was used to produce better error messages, but needs more work # (because plain text strings are now also var_access and not textwithoutspaces # since we no longer have priority rules # if args[0] in self.lookup: # return args[0] # else: # raise HedyException('VarUndefined', level=7, name=args[0]) else : # dit was list_access return args [ 0 ] + "[" + str ( args [ 1 ] ) + "]" if type ( args [ 1 ] ) is not Tree else "random.choice(" + str ( args [ 0 ] ) + ")" class ConvertToPython ( Transformer ) : def start ( self, args ) : return "" .join ( args ) def statement ( self, args ) : return "" .join ( [ self.indent_level * " \t " + x + ( "

" if x [ - 1 ] != '

' else "" ) for x in args if x != "" ] ) def if_statement ( self, args ) : return "if " + args [ 0 ] + ":

" + "" .join ( args [ 1 : ] ) def elif_statement ( self, args ) : return "elif " + args [ 0 ] + ":

" + "" .join ( args [ 1 : ] ) def else_statement ( self, args ) : return "else:

" + "" .join ( args ) def repeat ( self, args ) : return "for i in range(" +args [ 0 ] + "):

" + "" .join ( args [ 1 : ] ) def ranged_loop ( self, args ) : return "for " + args [ 0 ] + " in range(" + args [ 1 ] + "," + args [ 2 ] + "):

" + "" .join ( args [ 3 : ] ) def assignment ( self, args ) : return args [ 0 ] + "=" + str ( args [ 1 ] ) # for now. expressions to Bool are not implemented (not sure we'd need them until 13) # def eq(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "==" + str(args[1]) # # def ne(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "!=" + str(args[1]) # # def le(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "<=" + str(args[1]) # # def ge(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + ">=" + str(args[1]) # # def lt(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "<" + str(args[1]) # # def gt(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + ">" + str(args[1]) # migrated to level 6 # def addition(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "+" + str(args[1]) # # def substraction(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "-" + str(args[1]) # # def multiplication(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "*" + str(args[1]) # # def division(self, args): # return str(args[0]) + "/" + str(args[1]) def list ( self, args ) : return str ( args ) def list_access ( self, args ) : return args [ 0 ] + "[" + str ( args [ 1 ] ) + "]" if args [ 1 ] != "random" else "random.choice(" + str ( args [ 0 ] ) + ")" def function_call ( self, args ) : return args [ 0 ] + "(" + ", " .join ( args [ 1 : ] ) + ")" def INTEGER ( self, args ) : return int ( args.value ) def FLOAT ( self, args ) : return float ( args.value ) def NAME ( self, args ) : return str ( args.value ) def STRING ( self, args ) : return args.value def INDENT ( self, args ) : self.indent_level += 1 return "" def DEDENT ( self, args ) : self.indent_level -= 1 return "" class BasicIndenter ( Indenter ) : NL_type = "_EOL" OPEN_PAREN_types = [ ] CLOSE_PAREN_types = [ ] INDENT_type = "INDENT" DEDENT_type = "DEDENT" tab_len = 4 def create_grammar ( level ) : with open ( "grammars/level" + str ( level ) + ".txt" , "r" ) as file: return file.read ( ) def transpile ( input_string, level ) : try : return transpile_inner ( input_string, level ) except Exception as E: #we retry HedyExceptions of the type Parse (and Lark Errors) but we raise Invalids if E.args [ 0 ] == 'Parse' : #try 1 level lower if level > 1 : try : new_level = level- 1 result = transpile_inner ( input_string, level- 1 ) raise HedyException ( 'Wrong Level' , correct_code = result, original_level=level, working_level=new_level ) except LarkError as e: raise HedyException ( 'Parse' , level=level, parse_error=e.args [ 0 ] ) else : raise E else : raise E def repair ( input_string ) : #the only repair we can do now is remove leading spaces, more can be added! return '

' .join ( [ x.lstrip ( ) for x in input_string.split ( '

' ) ] ) def transpile_inner ( input_string, level ) : if level <= 6 : punctuation_symbols = [ '!' , '?' , '.' ] level = int ( level ) parser = Lark ( create_grammar ( level ) ) try : program_root = parser.parse ( input_string+ '

' ) .children [ 0 ] # getting rid of the root could also be done in the transformer would be nicer abstract_syntaxtree = ExtractAST ( ) .transform ( program_root ) lookup_table = AllAssignmentCommands ( ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) except Exception as e: # TODO: if all else fails, here we could translate Lark error messages into more sensible texts! raise HedyException ( 'Parse' , level=level, parse_error=e.args [ 0 ] ) is_valid = IsValid ( ) .transform ( program_root ) if not is_valid [ 0 ] : if is_valid [ 1 ] == ' ' : line = is_valid [ 2 ] #the error here is a space at the beginning of a line, we can fix that! fixed_code = repair ( input_string ) if fixed_code != input_string: #only if we have made a successful fix result = transpile_inner ( fixed_code, level ) raise HedyException ( 'Invalid Space' , level=level, line_number=line, fixed_code = result ) else : invalid_command = is_valid [ 1 ] closest = closest_command ( invalid_command, [ 'print' , 'ask' , 'echo' ] ) raise HedyException ( 'Invalid' , invalid_command=invalid_command, level=level, guessed_command=closest ) is_complete = IsComplete ( ) .transform ( program_root ) if not is_complete [ 0 ] : incomplete_command = is_complete [ 1 ] line = is_complete [ 2 ] raise HedyException ( 'Incomplete' , incomplete_command=incomplete_command, level=level, line_number=line ) if level == 1 : python = ConvertToPython_1 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) return python elif level == 2 : python = 'import random

' python += ConvertToPython_2 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) return python elif level == 3 : python = 'import random

' python += ConvertToPython_3 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) return python elif level == 4 : python = 'import random

' python += ConvertToPython_4 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) return python elif level == 5 : python = 'import random

' python += ConvertToPython_5 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) return python elif level == 6 : python = 'import random

' python += ConvertToPython_6 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) return python #todo: we need to be able to 'valid check' levels 6 and 8+ also, skipping for now (requires changes to grammar) elif level >= 7 : parser = Lark ( create_grammar ( level ) , parser= 'lalr' , postlex=BasicIndenter ( ) , debug= True ) punctuation_symbols = [ '!' , '?' , '.' ] program_root = parser.parse ( input_string + '

' ) .children [ 0 ] # TODO: temporary fix, statements have to end with _EOL abstract_syntaxtree = ExtractAST ( ) .transform ( program_root ) lookup_table = AllAssignmentCommands ( ) .transform ( abstract_syntaxtree ) if level == 7 : try : python = 'import random

' result = ConvertToPython_7 ( punctuation_symbols, lookup_table, 0 ) .transform ( program_root ) return python + result except VisitError as E: raise E.orig_exc else : raise Exception ( 'Levels over 7 are not implemented yet' ) def execute ( input_string ) : python = transpile ( input_string ) exec ( python ) # f = open('output.py', 'w+') # f.write(python) # f.close()