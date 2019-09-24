1

import tables import times import sequtils import algorithm import nimx.view import nimx.button import nimx.matrixes import nimx.text_field import nimx.panel_view import core / notification_center import rod.rod_types import rod.viewport import rod.node import rod.component import json import rod.component.ui_component import nimx.table_view import nimx.scroll_view import strutils import utils.pause import utils.timesync import nimx.formatted_text import core.net.server import shared.director import shared.user import falconserver.map.building.builditem import core.slot.base_slot_machine_view import slots.slot_machine_registry import quest.quest_helpers import tournament import shared.window.rewards_window import shared.window.window_component import tournaments.tournament_result_window import shared.window.button_component import rod.component.text_component import shared.window.window_manager import utils.node_scroll import shared.gui.gui_module import shared.tutorial import shared.localization_manager import utils.falcon_analytics import rod.component.solid import utils.icon_component import core / helpers / [ boost_multiplier, reward_helper ] import core / features / booster_feature import core / zone type RoundedLabel = ref object node: Node activeLabel: Text inactiveLabel: Text proc newRoundedLabel(node: Node): RoundedLabel = result.new result.node = node result.activeLabel = node.mandatoryNode("active").getComponent(Text) result.inactiveLabel = node.mandatoryNode("inactive").getComponent(Text) proc setText(lbl: RoundedLabel, text: string, active: bool) = lbl.activeLabel.text = text lbl.inactiveLabel.text = text lbl.activeLabel.node.enabled = active lbl.inactiveLabel.node.enabled = not active type IconButton = ref object node: Node button: ButtonComponent label: Text chips_Icon: Node lock_Icon: Node proc newIconButton(node: Node, rect: Rect): IconButton = result.new result.node = node result.button = node.createButtonComponent(rect) result.label = node.mandatoryNode("title").getComponent(Text) let icons = node.findNode("icon_join") if not icons.isNil: result.chips_Icon = icons.mandatoryNode("ltp_chips_2.png") result.chips_Icon.enabled = false result.lock_Icon = icons.mandatoryNode("ltp_closed.png") result.lock_Icon.enabled = false type TournamentWindowItem* = ref object of RootObj node: Node tournament: Tournament title: Text timeToEnd: Text timeEnded: Text players: Text bet: Text prizeFund: Text participationHighlight: Node comingSoon_Button: IconButton comingSoon_Label: Text join_Button: IconButton join_Label: Text locked_Button: IconButton locked_Label: Text continue_Button: IconButton score_Label: Text scoreValue_Label: Text reward_Button: IconButton reward_Image: Node # locationIcons: ref Table[string, Node] finished_Icon: Node progressFiller: Node progressFillerFullScale: float noProgressFiller: Node chips_Icon: Node bucks_Icon: Node chips_Label: RoundedLabel players_Label: RoundedLabel time_Label: RoundedLabel icoComp: IconComponent proc update(i: TournamentWindowItem, t: Tournament) proc gainReward*(t: Tournament) = let tResultWindow = sharedWindowManager().show(TournamentResultWindow) tResultWindow.setUpTournament(t) sharedServer().claimTournamentReward(t.participationId, proc(res: JsonNode) = echo res if res["status"].getStr() == "Ok": t.participationId = "" t.rewardIsClaimed = true let chips = res["response"]["chips"].getBiggestInt() let bucks = res["response"]{"bucks"}.getBiggestInt() let tournPoints = res["response"]["tourPoints"].getBiggestInt() let ufoFreeRounds = res["response"]{"freeRounds"}.getBiggestInt() tResultWindow.onClose = proc() = var rew = newSeq[Reward]() if chips > 0: rew.add(createReward(RewardKind.chips, chips)) if bucks > 0: rew.add(createReward(RewardKind.bucks, bucks)) if tournPoints > 0: rew.add(createReward(RewardKind.tourPoints, tournPoints)) if ufoFreeRounds > 0: let r = createReward(RewardKind.freeRounds, ufoFreeRounds, $ufoSlot) rew.add(r) let rewWindow = sharedWindowManager().show(RewardWindow) rewWindow.boxKind = RewardWindowBoxKind.red rewWindow.rewards = rew rewWindow.onClose = proc() = currentNotificationCenter().postNotification("SHOW_TOURNAMENTS_WINDOW") ) proc init(i: TournamentWindowItem, w: WindowComponent) = i.title = i.node.mandatoryNode("title_tournament").getComponent(Text) i.timeToEnd = i.node.mandatoryNode("time").getComponent(Text) i.timeEnded = i.node.mandatoryNode("tr_time_ended").getComponent(Text) i.players = i.node.mandatoryNode("players").getComponent(Text) i.bet = i.node.mandatoryNode("bet").getComponent(Text) i.prizeFund = i.node.mandatoryNode("prizepool").getComponent(Text) i.participationHighlight = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_light_in_menu.png") i.progressFiller = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_small_progress_bar_part.png") i.progressFillerFullScale = i.progressFiller.scaleX i.noProgressFiller = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_small_progress_bar_noprogress.png") i.finished_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("Finished.png") i.chips_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("1_chips_icon.png") i.bucks_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("1_bucks_icon.png") i.chips_Label = newRoundedLabel(i.node.mandatoryNode("chips_label")) i.chips_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_PRIZE_POOL_TITLE"), false) i.players_Label = newRoundedLabel(i.node.mandatoryNode("players_label")) i.players_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_PLAYERS_TITLE"), false) i.time_Label = newRoundedLabel(i.node.mandatoryNode("time_label")) i.time_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_TIME_TO_END"), false) # tournament not started yet i.comingSoon_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("grey_button"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.comingSoon_Button.lock_Icon.enabled = true i.comingSoon_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("TR_COMING_SOON").getComponent(Text) # may enter and has enough chips i.join_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("orange_button_bicolor"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.join_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("TR_JOIN!").getComponent(Text) # may enter, but has not enough chips i.locked_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("grey_button_bicolor"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.locked_Button.label.text = localizedString("TR_LOCKED") i.locked_Button.lock_Icon.enabled = true i.locked_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("locked_chips_title").getComponent(Text) # to continue already joined tournament i.continue_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("Button_blue"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.continue_Button.label.text = localizedString("TR_CONTINUE") i.score_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("TR_YOUR_SCORE").getComponent(Text) i.scoreValue_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("score_value").getComponent(Text) i.reward_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("Yellow_middle_button_tournaments"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.reward_Button.label.text = localizedString("TR_GET_REWARD") i.reward_Image = i.node.mandatoryNode("reward_tournament") i.node.mandatoryNode("Friends").enabled = false # i.locationIcons = newTable[string, Node]() # i.locationIcons["dreamTowerSlot"] = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_dream_tower_slot_1.png") # i.locationIcons["balloonSlot"] = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_windy_day_slot_copy_2.png") # i.locationIcons["candySlot"] = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_candy_shop_slot_copy.png") let scoreStars_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("Score.png") scoreStars_Icon.enabled = false let icoPlaceholder = i.node.findNode("placeholder") let icoSolid = icoPlaceholder.getComponent(Solid) icoSolid.color = newColor(0,0,0,0) i.icoComp = icoPlaceholder.component(IconComponent) i.icoComp.prefix = "common/lib/icons/precomps" i.icoComp.composition = "slot_logos_icons" i.icoComp.rect = newRect(newPoint(0, 0), icoSolid.size) # icoPlaceholder.removeComponent(Solid) i.join_Button.button.onAction do(): if w.processClose: return sendEvent("tournament_open", %*{ "chips_left": %currentUser().chips, "current_tournament_id": i.tournament.title, "time_to_current_tournament": timeLeft(i.tournament.endDate).int}) w.closeButtonClick() sharedServer().joinTournament(i.tournament.id, proc(res: JsonNode) = echo res if res["status"].str == "Ok" and res.hasKey("partId"): i.tournament.participationId = res["partId"].str i.tournament.updateFromParticipantsResponse(res, preserveScore = false) #i.update() currentUser().updateWallet(res["chips"].getBiggestInt()) let scene = startSlotMachineGame(parseEnum[BuildingId](i.tournament.slotName), smkTournament) scene.BaseMachineView.setTournament(i.tournament) ) i.continue_Button.button.onAction do(): if w.processClose: return sendEvent("tournament_reopen", %*{ "chips_left": %currentUser().chips, "current_tournament_id": i.tournament.title, "time_to_current_tournament": timeLeft(i.tournament.endDate).int, "current_position": i.tournament.place, "is_prize": i.tournament.isPrizePlace()}) w.closeButtonClick() let scene = startSlotMachineGame(parseEnum[BuildingId](i.tournament.slotName), smkTournament) scene.BaseMachineView.setTournament(i.tournament) i.reward_Button.button.onAction do(): if w.processClose: return i.tournament.gainReward() # result.playBt.onAction do(): # var slotClassName = buildingIdToClassName[parseEnum[BuildingId](t.slotName)] # let scene = currentDirector().moveToScene(slotClassName) # scene.BaseMachineView.tournament = t proc runTimeLeft(t: Tournament): float = if t.endDate < 0: result = t.duration # always running if no endDate set else: result = timeLeft(t.endDate) proc timerText(time: float): string = #result = time.fromSeconds().getGMTime().format("hh:mm:ss") result = $(time.int div 3600) & (time.int mod 3600).fromSeconds().getGMTime().format(":mm:ss") # because we need 24+ hours duration to be handled too proc hasStarted(t: Tournament): bool = timeLeft(t.startDate) < 0 proc isRunning(t: Tournament): bool = t.hasStarted and t.runTimeLeft > 0 and not t.isClosed proc hasEnoughChips(t: Tournament): bool = currentUser().chips >= t.entryFee proc slotIsAvailable(t: Tournament): bool = parseEnum[BuildingId](t.slotName) in activeSlots() or t.endDate < 0 # tutorial tournament proc alreadyJoined(t: Tournament): bool = t.participationId.len != 0 proc isOpen(t: Tournament): bool = t.isRunning and not t.alreadyJoined proc joinConditionsMet(t: Tournament): bool = t.hasEnoughChips and t.slotIsAvailable proc mayContinue(t: Tournament): bool = t.isRunning and t.alreadyJoined proc mayClaimReward(t: Tournament): bool = t.isClosed and t.alreadyJoined and not t.rewardIsClaimed proc update(i: TournamentWindowItem, t: Tournament) = assert(not t.isNil) i.tournament = t #echo i.tournament.title, " - isRunning = ", isRunning, ", mayJoin = ", mayJoin, ", mayContinue = ", mayContinue, ", mayClaimReward = ", mayClaimReward #echo " runTimeLeft = ", runTimeLeft, ", i.tournament.isClosed = ", i.tournament.isClosed i.participationHighlight.enabled = i.tournament.isRunning i.timeToEnd.node.enabled = not i.tournament.isClosed i.timeEnded.node.enabled = i.tournament.isClosed i.progressFiller.enabled = i.tournament.isRunning i.noProgressFiller.enabled = not i.tournament.isRunning i.players.node.enabled = i.tournament.hasStarted i.title.text = i.tournament.title #levelLabel.text = "L " & $t.level i.bet.text = $(i.tournament.bet div 1000) & "K" i.join_Button.chips_Icon.enabled = (i.tournament.entryFee > 0) i.comingSoon_Button.chips_Icon.enabled = (i.tournament.entryFee > 0) var entryFeeText: string if not t.slotIsAvailable: entryFeeText = localizedString("TR_LOCKED") i.locked_Label.text = localizedString("TR_BUILD_SLOT_TO_PLAY") elif i.tournament.entryFee > 0: entryFeeText = $(i.tournament.entryFee div 1000) & "K" i.locked_Label.text = localizedFormat("TR_AVAILABLE_WITH_CHIPS", entryFeeText) else: entryFeeText = localizedString("TR_FREE") i.comingSoon_Button.label.text = entryFeeText i.join_Button.label.text = entryFeeText if i.tournament.prizeFundBucks > 0: i.bucks_Icon.enabled = true i.chips_Icon.enabled = false i.prizeFund.text = $(i.tournament.prizeFundBucks) else: i.bucks_Icon.enabled = false i.chips_Icon.enabled = true i.prizeFund.text = $(i.tournament.prizeFundChips div 1000) & "K" if i.tournament.participationId.len != 0 and i.tournament.isRunning: i.scoreValue_Label.text = $i.tournament.myScore else: i.score_Label.node.enabled = false i.scoreValue_Label.node.enabled = false if i.tournament.participationId.len != 0 and not i.tournament.participants.isNil: i.tournament.sortParticipants() i.players.text = "<span style=\"color:FFFFFFFF\">$1</span><span style=\"fontSize:24\">/$2</span>" % [$i.tournament.place, $i.tournament.playersCount] else: i.players.text = $i.tournament.playersCount i.icoComp.name = $i.tournament.slotName if i.tournament.isRunning: i.time_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_TIME_TO_END"), false) i.timeToEnd.text = i.tournament.runTimeLeft.timerText() if i.tournament.endDate < 0: i.progressFiller.scaleX = 0.0 else: i.progressFiller.scaleX = i.progressFillerFullScale * (1.0 - i.tournament.runTimeLeft / (i.tournament.endDate - i.tournament.startDate)) elif not i.tournament.hasStarted: i.time_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_TIME_TO_START"), true) i.timeToEnd.text = timeLeft(i.tournament.startDate).timerText() let comingSoonEnabled = not i.tournament.hasStarted i.comingSoon_Button.node.enabled = comingSoonEnabled i.comingSoon_Button.button.enabled = comingSoonEnabled i.comingSoon_Label.node.enabled = comingSoonEnabled let joinEnabled = i.tournament.isOpen and i.tournament.joinConditionsMet i.join_Button.node.enabled = joinEnabled i.join_Button.button.enabled = joinEnabled i.join_Label.node.enabled = joinEnabled let lockEnabled = i.tournament.isOpen and not i.tournament.joinConditionsMet i.locked_Button.node.enabled = lockEnabled i.locked_Button.button.enabled = lockEnabled i.locked_Label.node.enabled = lockEnabled i.continue_Button.node.enabled = i.tournament.mayContinue i.continue_Button.button.enabled = i.tournament.mayContinue i.score_Label.node.enabled = i.tournament.mayContinue i.reward_Button.node.enabled = i.tournament.mayClaimReward i.reward_Button.button.enabled = i.tournament.mayClaimReward i.reward_Image.enabled = i.tournament.mayClaimReward i.finished_Icon.enabled = i.tournament.runTimeLeft <= 0 or i.tournament.isClosed #i.claimBt.enabled = i.tournament.isClosed and not i.tournament.rewardIsClaimed type TournamentsWindow* = ref object of WindowComponent updateTimer: ControlledTimer updateCountdown: int updateSpan: int title: Text desc: Text #item: TournamentWindowItem items: seq[TournamentWindowItem] tournaments: seq[Tournament] #onRemove*: proc() itemsRoot: Node firstItemPos: Vector3 itemAnchor: Vector3 itemGap: Coord scroller: NodeScroll cheatView : View boostMultiplier*: BoostMultiplier proc findActiveTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): Tournament = for ti in w.items: if not ti.isNil and timeLeft(ti.tournament.startDate) < 0 and timeLeft(ti.tournament.endDate) > 0: return ti.tournament proc findNextTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): Tournament = for ti in w.items: if not ti.isNil and timeLeft(ti.tournament.startDate) >= 0: return ti.tournament proc findRewardedTournament*(tournaments: seq[Tournament]): Tournament = for t in tournaments: if t.isClosed and t.participationId.len != 0 and not t.rewardIsClaimed: return t proc findCurrentTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): Tournament = for ti in w.items: if not ti.isNil and ti.tournament.participationId.len != 0: return ti.tournament proc newTournamentWindowItem(w: TournamentsWindow, index: int, t: Tournament): TournamentWindowItem = let content = newLocalizedNodeWithResource("common/gui/popups/precomps/Tournament_placeholder.json") #w.itemsRoot.addChild(resNode) w.scroller.addChild(content) result.new result.node = content result.tournament = t result.init(w) result.node.position = w.firstItemPos result.node.positionY = result.node.positionY + w.itemGap * index.Coord result.node.anchor = w.itemAnchor content.addAnimation(content.animationNamed("appear")) result.update(t) proc importance(t: Tournament): int = if t.mayClaimReward: result = 1 elif t.mayContinue: result = 2 elif t.isRunning: result = 3 else: result = 4 proc cmp(t1, t2: Tournament): int = result = cmp(t1.importance, t2.importance) if result != 0: return result if t1.isRunning: result = cmp(t2.slotIsAvailable, t1.slotIsAvailable) if result != 0: return result result = cmp(t2.prizeFundBucks, t1.prizeFundBucks) if result == 0: result = cmp(t2.prizeFundChips, t1.prizeFundChips) return result return cmp(t1.startDate, t2.startDate) proc updateContentFromResponse*(w: TournamentsWindow, tournaments: seq[Tournament]) = w.tournaments = tournaments.filter(proc (t: Tournament): bool = t.shouldShowInWindow) w.tournaments.sort do(t1, t2: Tournament) -> int: result = cmp(t1, t2) for item in w.items: if not item.isNil: item.node.removeFromParent() w.items = newSeq[TournamentWindowItem]() for i in 0 ..< w.tournaments.len: w.items.add(w.newTournamentWindowItem(i, w.tournaments[i])) proc updateOnTimer(w: TournamentsWindow) = w.updateCountdown.dec if w.updateCountdown <= 0: w.updateCountdown = w.updateSpan #v.requestUpdate() else: w.tournaments = w.tournaments.filter(proc (t: Tournament): bool = t.shouldShowInWindow) w.tournaments.sort do(t1, t2: Tournament) -> int: result = cmp(t1, t2) for i in 0 ..< w.tournaments.len: w.items[i].update(w.tournaments[i]) for i in w.tournaments.len ..< w.items.len: if not w.items[i].isNil: w.items[i].node.removeFromParent() w.items[i].node = nil w.items[i] = nil registerComponent(TournamentsWindow, "windows") const gapH = 5.Coord const bottomH = 40.Coord const gapW = 5.Coord const serviceButtonW = 150.Coord proc newTournamentsCheatButtons(v: View, w: TournamentsWindow) = var x = gapW let y = gapH let fastTournamentBt = Button.new(newRect(x, y, serviceButtonW, bottomH)) fastTournamentBt.title = "Fast tournament" v.addSubview(fastTournamentBt) fastTournamentBt.onAction do(): sharedServer().tournamentCreateFast proc(res: JsonNode) = echo "tournamentCreateFast = ", res w.updateContentFromResponse(parseTournamentsFromResponse(res["tournaments"])) x += serviceButtonW + gapW let tutorialTournamentBt = Button.new(newRect(x, y, serviceButtonW, bottomH)) tutorialTournamentBt.title = "Tutorial tournament" v.addSubview(tutorialTournamentBt) tutorialTournamentBt.onAction do(): sharedServer().getTutorialTournament proc(res: JsonNode) = echo "getTutorialTournament = ", res w.updateContentFromResponse(parseTournamentsFromResponse(res["tournaments"])) # proc update(v: TournamentsView) = # v.updateCountdown.dec # if v.updateCountdown <= 0: # v.updateCountdown = v.updateSpan # #v.requestUpdate() # else: # for i in v.items: # i.update() proc hasCompletedTutorialTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): bool = for t in w.tournaments: if t.level == 0 and t.isClosed and not t.rewardIsClaimed: return true return false proc tutorialLogic(w: TournamentsWindow) = tsTournamentJoin.addTutorialFlowState(true) if isFrameClosed($tsTournamentJoin): if not isFrameClosed($tsFirstTournamentReward) and w.hasCompletedTutorialTournament(): tsFirstTournamentReward.addTutorialFlowState(true) else: tsShowTpPanel.addTutorialFlowState(true) # var tournamentsView : TournamentsView = nil proc handleTournamentsResponse(w: TournamentsWindow, res: JsonNode) = if w.processClose: return let pv = currentDirector().currentScene #echo $res let tournaments = parseTournamentsFromResponse(res["tournaments"]) # let rewardedT = tournaments.findRewardedTournament() # if not rewardedT.isNil: # rewardedT.gainReward() # else: w.updateContentFromResponse(tournaments) let activeT = w.findActiveTournament() let nextT = w.findNextTournament() sharedAnalytics().wnd_tournaments_open( nextTournament = if nextT.isNil(): "" else: nextT.title, activeTournament = if activeT.isNil(): "" else: activeT.title, timeToNextTournament = if nextT.isNil(): -1 else: timeLeft(nextT.startDate).int, activeTournamentTimeLeft = if activeT.isNil(): -1 else: timeLeft(activeT.endDate).int) w.updateTimer = pv.setInterval( 1, proc() = w.updateOnTimer()) if currentUser().cheatsEnabled and w.cheatView.isNil: w.cheatView.new() w.cheatView.init(newRect(250.Coord, gapH, gapW * 3 + serviceButtonW * 2, gapH*2 + bottomH)) w.cheatView.newTournamentsCheatButtons(w) pv.addSubview(w.cheatView) w.tutorialLogic() method onInit*(w: TournamentsWindow) = w.updateSpan = 30 w.updateCountdown = w.updateSpan let content = newLocalizedNodeWithResource("common/gui/popups/precomps/Tournament_window_layout.json") w.anchorNode.addChild(content) let toRemove = content.findNode("Tournament_placeholder$5") toRemove.removeFromParent() let tab = content.mandatoryNode("tabactive492px") tab.enabled = true tab.mandatoryNode("title_unactive").enabled = false tab.mandatoryNode("title_active").getComponent(Text).text = localizedString("TR_BUTTON_TITLE") tab.positionX = (tab.positionX + content.mandatoryNode("tabactive492px$7").positionX) / 2 content.mandatoryNode("tabactive492px$7").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_down").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_up").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_circle").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("scrollbar_tournament.png").enabled = false #content.mandatoryNode("ltp_scrollbar_part1.png").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_black_long").enabled = false #let btnClose = win.findNode("button_close") w.boostMultiplier = content.mandatoryNode("ltp_rectangle_26_copy_2.png").addTpBoostMultiplier(newVector3(214.0, -27.0, 0.0), 0.8) let btnClose = content.findNode("button_close") let closeAnim = btnClose.animationNamed("press") let bcp = w.anchorNode.newChild("close_animButton_parent") let buttonClose = bcp.createButtonComponent(closeAnim, newRect(btnClose.positionX + 10.0, btnClose.positionY + 10.0, 80.0, 80.0)) buttonClose.onAction do(): let active = w.findActiveTournament() let activeName = if active.isNil: "" else: active.title let activeTimeLeft = timeLeft(if active.isNil: 0.0 else: active.endDate).int div 60 let next = w.findNextTournament() let nextName = if next.isNil: "" else: next.title let timeToNext = timeLeft(if next.isNil: 0.0 else: next.startDate).int div 60 sharedAnalytics().wnd_tournaments_closed(nextName, activeName, timeToNext, activeTimeLeft) w.closeButtonClick() let itemPlaceholder = content.findNode("Tournament_placeholder") w.itemsRoot = newNode() w.itemsRoot.name = "itemsRoot" w.itemsRoot.positionX = 240 w.itemsRoot.positionY = 220 #itemPlaceholder.parent.addChild(w.itemsRoot) itemPlaceholder.parent.insertChild(w.itemsRoot, 5) w.firstItemPos = itemPlaceholder.position - w.itemsRoot.position w.itemAnchor = itemPlaceholder.anchor w.itemGap = itemPlaceholder.anchor.y * 2 itemPlaceholder.removeFromParent() w.scroller = createNodeScroll(newRect(0, 0, itemPlaceholder.anchor.x * 2, w.itemGap * 2), w.itemsRoot) w.scroller.nodeSize = newSize(itemPlaceholder.anchor.x * 2, w.itemGap) w.scroller.scrollDirection = NodeScrollDirection.vertical w.scroller.bounces = true w.scroller.notDrawInvisible = true let btnDown = content.findNode("button_down") let downAnim = btnDown.animationNamed("press") let bdp = w.anchorNode.newChild("down_animButton_parent") let buttonDown = bdp.createButtonComponent(downAnim, newRect(btnDown.positionX + 10.0, btnDown.positionY + 10.0, 80.0, 80.0)) buttonDown.onAction do(): echo "down" let btnUP = content.findNode("button_up") let upAnim = btnUP.animationNamed("press") let bup = w.anchorNode.newChild("up_animButton_parent") let buttonUp = bup.createButtonComponent(upAnim, newRect(btnUP.positionX + 10.0, btnUP.positionY + 10.0, 80.0, 80.0)) buttonUp.onAction do(): echo "up" let tp = currentUser().tournPoints content.findNode("tournament_points").component(Text).text = $tp if tp == 0: sharedServer().getTutorialTournament proc(res: JsonNode) = handleTournamentsResponse(w, res) else: sharedServer().getTournamentsList nil, proc(res: JsonNode) = handleTournamentsResponse(w, res) # tw.applyFrameData() proc toggleTournamentsView*(pv: GameScene, s: Server) = let w = sharedWindowManager().show(TournamentsWindow) method beforeRemove*(w: TournamentsWindow) = if not w.cheatView.isNil: w.cheatView.removeFromSuperview() w.cheatView = nil if not w.boostMultiplier.isNil: w.boostMultiplier.onRemoved() w.boostMultiplier = nil method onShowed*(w: TournamentsWindow) = procCall w.WindowComponent.onShowed() # w.anchorNode.sceneView.GameScene.setTimeout(0.5) do():