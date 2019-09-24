« La version 1.0 marque le début d'une base stable qui peut être utilisée dans les années à venir sachant que les futures versions de Nim seront rétrocompatibles avec le code que vous avez écrit avec la version actuelle », indique l’équipe de développement.
Nim a fait surface en 2008 et le projet est porté par le programmeur allemand Andreas Rumpf. Nim est un langage de programmation à typage statique qui emprunte certains concepts d’autres comme Modula-3, Delphi, Ada, C++, Python ou encore Lisp. Illustration avec le code source d'une fonction de gestion des tournois au sein du jeu ReelValley par Onsetgame.
import tables import times import sequtils import algorithm import nimx.view import nimx.button import nimx.matrixes import nimx.text_field import nimx.panel_view import core / notification_center import rod.rod_types import rod.viewport import rod.node import rod.component import json import rod.component.ui_component import nimx.table_view import nimx.scroll_view import strutils import utils.pause import utils.timesync import nimx.formatted_text import core.net.server import shared.director import shared.user import falconserver.map.building.builditem import core.slot.base_slot_machine_view import slots.slot_machine_registry import quest.quest_helpers import tournament import shared.window.rewards_window import shared.window.window_component import tournaments.tournament_result_window import shared.window.button_component import rod.component.text_component import shared.window.window_manager import utils.node_scroll import shared.gui.gui_module import shared.tutorial import shared.localization_manager import utils.falcon_analytics import rod.component.solid import utils.icon_component import core / helpers / [ boost_multiplier, reward_helper ] import core / features / booster_feature import core / zone type RoundedLabel = ref object node: Node activeLabel: Text inactiveLabel: Text proc newRoundedLabel(node: Node): RoundedLabel = result.new result.node = node result.activeLabel = node.mandatoryNode("active").getComponent(Text) result.inactiveLabel = node.mandatoryNode("inactive").getComponent(Text) proc setText(lbl: RoundedLabel, text: string, active: bool) = lbl.activeLabel.text = text lbl.inactiveLabel.text = text lbl.activeLabel.node.enabled = active lbl.inactiveLabel.node.enabled = not active type IconButton = ref object node: Node button: ButtonComponent label: Text chips_Icon: Node lock_Icon: Node proc newIconButton(node: Node, rect: Rect): IconButton = result.new result.node = node result.button = node.createButtonComponent(rect) result.label = node.mandatoryNode("title").getComponent(Text) let icons = node.findNode("icon_join") if not icons.isNil: result.chips_Icon = icons.mandatoryNode("ltp_chips_2.png") result.chips_Icon.enabled = false result.lock_Icon = icons.mandatoryNode("ltp_closed.png") result.lock_Icon.enabled = false type TournamentWindowItem* = ref object of RootObj node: Node tournament: Tournament title: Text timeToEnd: Text timeEnded: Text players: Text bet: Text prizeFund: Text participationHighlight: Node comingSoon_Button: IconButton comingSoon_Label: Text join_Button: IconButton join_Label: Text locked_Button: IconButton locked_Label: Text continue_Button: IconButton score_Label: Text scoreValue_Label: Text reward_Button: IconButton reward_Image: Node # locationIcons: ref Table[string, Node] finished_Icon: Node progressFiller: Node progressFillerFullScale: float noProgressFiller: Node chips_Icon: Node bucks_Icon: Node chips_Label: RoundedLabel players_Label: RoundedLabel time_Label: RoundedLabel icoComp: IconComponent proc update(i: TournamentWindowItem, t: Tournament) proc gainReward*(t: Tournament) = let tResultWindow = sharedWindowManager().show(TournamentResultWindow) tResultWindow.setUpTournament(t) sharedServer().claimTournamentReward(t.participationId, proc(res: JsonNode) = echo res if res["status"].getStr() == "Ok": t.participationId = "" t.rewardIsClaimed = true let chips = res["response"]["chips"].getBiggestInt() let bucks = res["response"]{"bucks"}.getBiggestInt() let tournPoints = res["response"]["tourPoints"].getBiggestInt() let ufoFreeRounds = res["response"]{"freeRounds"}.getBiggestInt() tResultWindow.onClose = proc() = var rew = newSeq[Reward]() if chips > 0: rew.add(createReward(RewardKind.chips, chips)) if bucks > 0: rew.add(createReward(RewardKind.bucks, bucks)) if tournPoints > 0: rew.add(createReward(RewardKind.tourPoints, tournPoints)) if ufoFreeRounds > 0: let r = createReward(RewardKind.freeRounds, ufoFreeRounds, $ufoSlot) rew.add(r) let rewWindow = sharedWindowManager().show(RewardWindow) rewWindow.boxKind = RewardWindowBoxKind.red rewWindow.rewards = rew rewWindow.onClose = proc() = currentNotificationCenter().postNotification("SHOW_TOURNAMENTS_WINDOW") ) proc init(i: TournamentWindowItem, w: WindowComponent) = i.title = i.node.mandatoryNode("title_tournament").getComponent(Text) i.timeToEnd = i.node.mandatoryNode("time").getComponent(Text) i.timeEnded = i.node.mandatoryNode("tr_time_ended").getComponent(Text) i.players = i.node.mandatoryNode("players").getComponent(Text) i.bet = i.node.mandatoryNode("bet").getComponent(Text) i.prizeFund = i.node.mandatoryNode("prizepool").getComponent(Text) i.participationHighlight = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_light_in_menu.png") i.progressFiller = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_small_progress_bar_part.png") i.progressFillerFullScale = i.progressFiller.scaleX i.noProgressFiller = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_small_progress_bar_noprogress.png") i.finished_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("Finished.png") i.chips_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("1_chips_icon.png") i.bucks_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("1_bucks_icon.png") i.chips_Label = newRoundedLabel(i.node.mandatoryNode("chips_label")) i.chips_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_PRIZE_POOL_TITLE"), false) i.players_Label = newRoundedLabel(i.node.mandatoryNode("players_label")) i.players_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_PLAYERS_TITLE"), false) i.time_Label = newRoundedLabel(i.node.mandatoryNode("time_label")) i.time_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_TIME_TO_END"), false) # tournament not started yet i.comingSoon_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("grey_button"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.comingSoon_Button.lock_Icon.enabled = true i.comingSoon_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("TR_COMING_SOON").getComponent(Text) # may enter and has enough chips i.join_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("orange_button_bicolor"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.join_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("TR_JOIN!").getComponent(Text) # may enter, but has not enough chips i.locked_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("grey_button_bicolor"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.locked_Button.label.text = localizedString("TR_LOCKED") i.locked_Button.lock_Icon.enabled = true i.locked_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("locked_chips_title").getComponent(Text) # to continue already joined tournament i.continue_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("Button_blue"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.continue_Button.label.text = localizedString("TR_CONTINUE") i.score_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("TR_YOUR_SCORE").getComponent(Text) i.scoreValue_Label = i.node.mandatoryNode("score_value").getComponent(Text) i.reward_Button = newIconButton(i.node.mandatoryNode("Yellow_middle_button_tournaments"), newRect(0, 0, 300, 84)) i.reward_Button.label.text = localizedString("TR_GET_REWARD") i.reward_Image = i.node.mandatoryNode("reward_tournament") i.node.mandatoryNode("Friends").enabled = false # i.locationIcons = newTable[string, Node]() # i.locationIcons["dreamTowerSlot"] = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_dream_tower_slot_1.png") # i.locationIcons["balloonSlot"] = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_windy_day_slot_copy_2.png") # i.locationIcons["candySlot"] = i.node.mandatoryNode("ltp_candy_shop_slot_copy.png") let scoreStars_Icon = i.node.mandatoryNode("Score.png") scoreStars_Icon.enabled = false let icoPlaceholder = i.node.findNode("placeholder") let icoSolid = icoPlaceholder.getComponent(Solid) icoSolid.color = newColor(0,0,0,0) i.icoComp = icoPlaceholder.component(IconComponent) i.icoComp.prefix = "common/lib/icons/precomps" i.icoComp.composition = "slot_logos_icons" i.icoComp.rect = newRect(newPoint(0, 0), icoSolid.size) # icoPlaceholder.removeComponent(Solid) i.join_Button.button.onAction do(): if w.processClose: return sendEvent("tournament_open", %*{ "chips_left": %currentUser().chips, "current_tournament_id": i.tournament.title, "time_to_current_tournament": timeLeft(i.tournament.endDate).int}) w.closeButtonClick() sharedServer().joinTournament(i.tournament.id, proc(res: JsonNode) = echo res if res["status"].str == "Ok" and res.hasKey("partId"): i.tournament.participationId = res["partId"].str i.tournament.updateFromParticipantsResponse(res, preserveScore = false) #i.update() currentUser().updateWallet(res["chips"].getBiggestInt()) let scene = startSlotMachineGame(parseEnum[BuildingId](i.tournament.slotName), smkTournament) scene.BaseMachineView.setTournament(i.tournament) ) i.continue_Button.button.onAction do(): if w.processClose: return sendEvent("tournament_reopen", %*{ "chips_left": %currentUser().chips, "current_tournament_id": i.tournament.title, "time_to_current_tournament": timeLeft(i.tournament.endDate).int, "current_position": i.tournament.place, "is_prize": i.tournament.isPrizePlace()}) w.closeButtonClick() let scene = startSlotMachineGame(parseEnum[BuildingId](i.tournament.slotName), smkTournament) scene.BaseMachineView.setTournament(i.tournament) i.reward_Button.button.onAction do(): if w.processClose: return i.tournament.gainReward() # result.playBt.onAction do(): # var slotClassName = buildingIdToClassName[parseEnum[BuildingId](t.slotName)] # let scene = currentDirector().moveToScene(slotClassName) # scene.BaseMachineView.tournament = t proc runTimeLeft(t: Tournament): float = if t.endDate < 0: result = t.duration # always running if no endDate set else: result = timeLeft(t.endDate) proc timerText(time: float): string = #result = time.fromSeconds().getGMTime().format("hh:mm:ss") result = $(time.int div 3600) & (time.int mod 3600).fromSeconds().getGMTime().format(":mm:ss") # because we need 24+ hours duration to be handled too proc hasStarted(t: Tournament): bool = timeLeft(t.startDate) < 0 proc isRunning(t: Tournament): bool = t.hasStarted and t.runTimeLeft > 0 and not t.isClosed proc hasEnoughChips(t: Tournament): bool = currentUser().chips >= t.entryFee proc slotIsAvailable(t: Tournament): bool = parseEnum[BuildingId](t.slotName) in activeSlots() or t.endDate < 0 # tutorial tournament proc alreadyJoined(t: Tournament): bool = t.participationId.len != 0 proc isOpen(t: Tournament): bool = t.isRunning and not t.alreadyJoined proc joinConditionsMet(t: Tournament): bool = t.hasEnoughChips and t.slotIsAvailable proc mayContinue(t: Tournament): bool = t.isRunning and t.alreadyJoined proc mayClaimReward(t: Tournament): bool = t.isClosed and t.alreadyJoined and not t.rewardIsClaimed proc update(i: TournamentWindowItem, t: Tournament) = assert(not t.isNil) i.tournament = t #echo i.tournament.title, " - isRunning = ", isRunning, ", mayJoin = ", mayJoin, ", mayContinue = ", mayContinue, ", mayClaimReward = ", mayClaimReward #echo " runTimeLeft = ", runTimeLeft, ", i.tournament.isClosed = ", i.tournament.isClosed i.participationHighlight.enabled = i.tournament.isRunning i.timeToEnd.node.enabled = not i.tournament.isClosed i.timeEnded.node.enabled = i.tournament.isClosed i.progressFiller.enabled = i.tournament.isRunning i.noProgressFiller.enabled = not i.tournament.isRunning i.players.node.enabled = i.tournament.hasStarted i.title.text = i.tournament.title #levelLabel.text = "L " & $t.level i.bet.text = $(i.tournament.bet div 1000) & "K" i.join_Button.chips_Icon.enabled = (i.tournament.entryFee > 0) i.comingSoon_Button.chips_Icon.enabled = (i.tournament.entryFee > 0) var entryFeeText: string if not t.slotIsAvailable: entryFeeText = localizedString("TR_LOCKED") i.locked_Label.text = localizedString("TR_BUILD_SLOT_TO_PLAY") elif i.tournament.entryFee > 0: entryFeeText = $(i.tournament.entryFee div 1000) & "K" i.locked_Label.text = localizedFormat("TR_AVAILABLE_WITH_CHIPS", entryFeeText) else: entryFeeText = localizedString("TR_FREE") i.comingSoon_Button.label.text = entryFeeText i.join_Button.label.text = entryFeeText if i.tournament.prizeFundBucks > 0: i.bucks_Icon.enabled = true i.chips_Icon.enabled = false i.prizeFund.text = $(i.tournament.prizeFundBucks) else: i.bucks_Icon.enabled = false i.chips_Icon.enabled = true i.prizeFund.text = $(i.tournament.prizeFundChips div 1000) & "K" if i.tournament.participationId.len != 0 and i.tournament.isRunning: i.scoreValue_Label.text = $i.tournament.myScore else: i.score_Label.node.enabled = false i.scoreValue_Label.node.enabled = false if i.tournament.participationId.len != 0 and not i.tournament.participants.isNil: i.tournament.sortParticipants() i.players.text = "<span style=\"color:FFFFFFFF\">$1</span><span style=\"fontSize:24\">/$2</span>" % [$i.tournament.place, $i.tournament.playersCount] else: i.players.text = $i.tournament.playersCount i.icoComp.name = $i.tournament.slotName if i.tournament.isRunning: i.time_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_TIME_TO_END"), false) i.timeToEnd.text = i.tournament.runTimeLeft.timerText() if i.tournament.endDate < 0: i.progressFiller.scaleX = 0.0 else: i.progressFiller.scaleX = i.progressFillerFullScale * (1.0 - i.tournament.runTimeLeft / (i.tournament.endDate - i.tournament.startDate)) elif not i.tournament.hasStarted: i.time_Label.setText(localizedString("TR_TIME_TO_START"), true) i.timeToEnd.text = timeLeft(i.tournament.startDate).timerText() let comingSoonEnabled = not i.tournament.hasStarted i.comingSoon_Button.node.enabled = comingSoonEnabled i.comingSoon_Button.button.enabled = comingSoonEnabled i.comingSoon_Label.node.enabled = comingSoonEnabled let joinEnabled = i.tournament.isOpen and i.tournament.joinConditionsMet i.join_Button.node.enabled = joinEnabled i.join_Button.button.enabled = joinEnabled i.join_Label.node.enabled = joinEnabled let lockEnabled = i.tournament.isOpen and not i.tournament.joinConditionsMet i.locked_Button.node.enabled = lockEnabled i.locked_Button.button.enabled = lockEnabled i.locked_Label.node.enabled = lockEnabled i.continue_Button.node.enabled = i.tournament.mayContinue i.continue_Button.button.enabled = i.tournament.mayContinue i.score_Label.node.enabled = i.tournament.mayContinue i.reward_Button.node.enabled = i.tournament.mayClaimReward i.reward_Button.button.enabled = i.tournament.mayClaimReward i.reward_Image.enabled = i.tournament.mayClaimReward i.finished_Icon.enabled = i.tournament.runTimeLeft <= 0 or i.tournament.isClosed #i.claimBt.enabled = i.tournament.isClosed and not i.tournament.rewardIsClaimed type TournamentsWindow* = ref object of WindowComponent updateTimer: ControlledTimer updateCountdown: int updateSpan: int title: Text desc: Text #item: TournamentWindowItem items: seq[TournamentWindowItem] tournaments: seq[Tournament] #onRemove*: proc() itemsRoot: Node firstItemPos: Vector3 itemAnchor: Vector3 itemGap: Coord scroller: NodeScroll cheatView : View boostMultiplier*: BoostMultiplier proc findActiveTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): Tournament = for ti in w.items: if not ti.isNil and timeLeft(ti.tournament.startDate) < 0 and timeLeft(ti.tournament.endDate) > 0: return ti.tournament proc findNextTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): Tournament = for ti in w.items: if not ti.isNil and timeLeft(ti.tournament.startDate) >= 0: return ti.tournament proc findRewardedTournament*(tournaments: seq[Tournament]): Tournament = for t in tournaments: if t.isClosed and t.participationId.len != 0 and not t.rewardIsClaimed: return t proc findCurrentTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): Tournament = for ti in w.items: if not ti.isNil and ti.tournament.participationId.len != 0: return ti.tournament proc newTournamentWindowItem(w: TournamentsWindow, index: int, t: Tournament): TournamentWindowItem = let content = newLocalizedNodeWithResource("common/gui/popups/precomps/Tournament_placeholder.json") #w.itemsRoot.addChild(resNode) w.scroller.addChild(content) result.new result.node = content result.tournament = t result.init(w) result.node.position = w.firstItemPos result.node.positionY = result.node.positionY + w.itemGap * index.Coord result.node.anchor = w.itemAnchor content.addAnimation(content.animationNamed("appear")) result.update(t) proc importance(t: Tournament): int = if t.mayClaimReward: result = 1 elif t.mayContinue: result = 2 elif t.isRunning: result = 3 else: result = 4 proc cmp(t1, t2: Tournament): int = result = cmp(t1.importance, t2.importance) if result != 0: return result if t1.isRunning: result = cmp(t2.slotIsAvailable, t1.slotIsAvailable) if result != 0: return result result = cmp(t2.prizeFundBucks, t1.prizeFundBucks) if result == 0: result = cmp(t2.prizeFundChips, t1.prizeFundChips) return result return cmp(t1.startDate, t2.startDate) proc updateContentFromResponse*(w: TournamentsWindow, tournaments: seq[Tournament]) = w.tournaments = tournaments.filter(proc (t: Tournament): bool = t.shouldShowInWindow) w.tournaments.sort do(t1, t2: Tournament) -> int: result = cmp(t1, t2) for item in w.items: if not item.isNil: item.node.removeFromParent() w.items = newSeq[TournamentWindowItem]() for i in 0 ..< w.tournaments.len: w.items.add(w.newTournamentWindowItem(i, w.tournaments[i])) proc updateOnTimer(w: TournamentsWindow) = w.updateCountdown.dec if w.updateCountdown <= 0: w.updateCountdown = w.updateSpan #v.requestUpdate() else: w.tournaments = w.tournaments.filter(proc (t: Tournament): bool = t.shouldShowInWindow) w.tournaments.sort do(t1, t2: Tournament) -> int: result = cmp(t1, t2) for i in 0 ..< w.tournaments.len: w.items[i].update(w.tournaments[i]) for i in w.tournaments.len ..< w.items.len: if not w.items[i].isNil: w.items[i].node.removeFromParent() w.items[i].node = nil w.items[i] = nil registerComponent(TournamentsWindow, "windows") const gapH = 5.Coord const bottomH = 40.Coord const gapW = 5.Coord const serviceButtonW = 150.Coord proc newTournamentsCheatButtons(v: View, w: TournamentsWindow) = var x = gapW let y = gapH let fastTournamentBt = Button.new(newRect(x, y, serviceButtonW, bottomH)) fastTournamentBt.title = "Fast tournament" v.addSubview(fastTournamentBt) fastTournamentBt.onAction do(): sharedServer().tournamentCreateFast proc(res: JsonNode) = echo "tournamentCreateFast = ", res w.updateContentFromResponse(parseTournamentsFromResponse(res["tournaments"])) x += serviceButtonW + gapW let tutorialTournamentBt = Button.new(newRect(x, y, serviceButtonW, bottomH)) tutorialTournamentBt.title = "Tutorial tournament" v.addSubview(tutorialTournamentBt) tutorialTournamentBt.onAction do(): sharedServer().getTutorialTournament proc(res: JsonNode) = echo "getTutorialTournament = ", res w.updateContentFromResponse(parseTournamentsFromResponse(res["tournaments"])) # proc update(v: TournamentsView) = # v.updateCountdown.dec # if v.updateCountdown <= 0: # v.updateCountdown = v.updateSpan # #v.requestUpdate() # else: # for i in v.items: # i.update() proc hasCompletedTutorialTournament(w: TournamentsWindow): bool = for t in w.tournaments: if t.level == 0 and t.isClosed and not t.rewardIsClaimed: return true return false proc tutorialLogic(w: TournamentsWindow) = tsTournamentJoin.addTutorialFlowState(true) if isFrameClosed($tsTournamentJoin): if not isFrameClosed($tsFirstTournamentReward) and w.hasCompletedTutorialTournament(): tsFirstTournamentReward.addTutorialFlowState(true) else: tsShowTpPanel.addTutorialFlowState(true) # var tournamentsView : TournamentsView = nil proc handleTournamentsResponse(w: TournamentsWindow, res: JsonNode) = if w.processClose: return let pv = currentDirector().currentScene #echo $res let tournaments = parseTournamentsFromResponse(res["tournaments"]) # let rewardedT = tournaments.findRewardedTournament() # if not rewardedT.isNil: # rewardedT.gainReward() # else: w.updateContentFromResponse(tournaments) let activeT = w.findActiveTournament() let nextT = w.findNextTournament() sharedAnalytics().wnd_tournaments_open( nextTournament = if nextT.isNil(): "" else: nextT.title, activeTournament = if activeT.isNil(): "" else: activeT.title, timeToNextTournament = if nextT.isNil(): -1 else: timeLeft(nextT.startDate).int, activeTournamentTimeLeft = if activeT.isNil(): -1 else: timeLeft(activeT.endDate).int) w.updateTimer = pv.setInterval( 1, proc() = w.updateOnTimer()) if currentUser().cheatsEnabled and w.cheatView.isNil: w.cheatView.new() w.cheatView.init(newRect(250.Coord, gapH, gapW * 3 + serviceButtonW * 2, gapH*2 + bottomH)) w.cheatView.newTournamentsCheatButtons(w) pv.addSubview(w.cheatView) w.tutorialLogic() method onInit*(w: TournamentsWindow) = w.updateSpan = 30 w.updateCountdown = w.updateSpan let content = newLocalizedNodeWithResource("common/gui/popups/precomps/Tournament_window_layout.json") w.anchorNode.addChild(content) let toRemove = content.findNode("Tournament_placeholder$5") toRemove.removeFromParent() let tab = content.mandatoryNode("tabactive492px") tab.enabled = true tab.mandatoryNode("title_unactive").enabled = false tab.mandatoryNode("title_active").getComponent(Text).text = localizedString("TR_BUTTON_TITLE") tab.positionX = (tab.positionX + content.mandatoryNode("tabactive492px$7").positionX) / 2 content.mandatoryNode("tabactive492px$7").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_down").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_up").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_circle").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("scrollbar_tournament.png").enabled = false #content.mandatoryNode("ltp_scrollbar_part1.png").enabled = false content.mandatoryNode("button_black_long").enabled = false #let btnClose = win.findNode("button_close") w.boostMultiplier = content.mandatoryNode("ltp_rectangle_26_copy_2.png").addTpBoostMultiplier(newVector3(214.0, -27.0, 0.0), 0.8) let btnClose = content.findNode("button_close") let closeAnim = btnClose.animationNamed("press") let bcp = w.anchorNode.newChild("close_animButton_parent") let buttonClose = bcp.createButtonComponent(closeAnim, newRect(btnClose.positionX + 10.0, btnClose.positionY + 10.0, 80.0, 80.0)) buttonClose.onAction do(): let active = w.findActiveTournament() let activeName = if active.isNil: "" else: active.title let activeTimeLeft = timeLeft(if active.isNil: 0.0 else: active.endDate).int div 60 let next = w.findNextTournament() let nextName = if next.isNil: "" else: next.title let timeToNext = timeLeft(if next.isNil: 0.0 else: next.startDate).int div 60 sharedAnalytics().wnd_tournaments_closed(nextName, activeName, timeToNext, activeTimeLeft) w.closeButtonClick() let itemPlaceholder = content.findNode("Tournament_placeholder") w.itemsRoot = newNode() w.itemsRoot.name = "itemsRoot" w.itemsRoot.positionX = 240 w.itemsRoot.positionY = 220 #itemPlaceholder.parent.addChild(w.itemsRoot) itemPlaceholder.parent.insertChild(w.itemsRoot, 5) w.firstItemPos = itemPlaceholder.position - w.itemsRoot.position w.itemAnchor = itemPlaceholder.anchor w.itemGap = itemPlaceholder.anchor.y * 2 itemPlaceholder.removeFromParent() w.scroller = createNodeScroll(newRect(0, 0, itemPlaceholder.anchor.x * 2, w.itemGap * 2), w.itemsRoot) w.scroller.nodeSize = newSize(itemPlaceholder.anchor.x * 2, w.itemGap) w.scroller.scrollDirection = NodeScrollDirection.vertical w.scroller.bounces = true w.scroller.notDrawInvisible = true let btnDown = content.findNode("button_down") let downAnim = btnDown.animationNamed("press") let bdp = w.anchorNode.newChild("down_animButton_parent") let buttonDown = bdp.createButtonComponent(downAnim, newRect(btnDown.positionX + 10.0, btnDown.positionY + 10.0, 80.0, 80.0)) buttonDown.onAction do(): echo "down" let btnUP = content.findNode("button_up") let upAnim = btnUP.animationNamed("press") let bup = w.anchorNode.newChild("up_animButton_parent") let buttonUp = bup.createButtonComponent(upAnim, newRect(btnUP.positionX + 10.0, btnUP.positionY + 10.0, 80.0, 80.0)) buttonUp.onAction do(): echo "up" let tp = currentUser().tournPoints content.findNode("tournament_points").component(Text).text = $tp if tp == 0: sharedServer().getTutorialTournament proc(res: JsonNode) = handleTournamentsResponse(w, res) else: sharedServer().getTournamentsList nil, proc(res: JsonNode) = handleTournamentsResponse(w, res) # tw.applyFrameData() proc toggleTournamentsView*(pv: GameScene, s: Server) = let w = sharedWindowManager().show(TournamentsWindow) method beforeRemove*(w: TournamentsWindow) = if not w.cheatView.isNil: w.cheatView.removeFromSuperview() w.cheatView = nil if not w.boostMultiplier.isNil: w.boostMultiplier.onRemoved() w.boostMultiplier = nil method onShowed*(w: TournamentsWindow) = procCall w.WindowComponent.onShowed() # w.anchorNode.sceneView.GameScene.setTimeout(0.5) do():
« Le compilateur actuel et les parties de la bibliothèque standard qu'il utilise ont environ 140 000 lignes de code, fonctionnent sur une pléthore de systèmes d'exploitation et d'architectures de processeurs, peuvent également compiler du code Nim en C++ et JavaScript et les capacités de métaprogrammation de Nim sont les meilleures de leur catégorie. Bien que le langage ne soit pas aussi petit que je le souhaiterais, il s'est avéré que la métaprogrammation ne peut pas remplacer tous les éléments constitutifs dont un langage moderne a besoin », indique Rumpf.
Comme il est de coutume avec les langages qui ne disposent pas encore d’une certaine aura, les débats à propos de Nim portent sur les aspects susceptibles de le démarquer de l’existant. La compilation vers C, C++ et JavaScript revient dans les échanges. Certains y voient un avantage en ceci que pour des travailleurs de la filière développement web par exemple, le frontend et le backend peuvent être montés dans le même langage. En sus, possibilité liée à la précédente : la génération d’ exécutables pour une panoplie de plateformes parmi lesquelles Windows, Linux, BSD, macOS. D’avis d’observateurs, cet aspect permet à Nim de se démarquer de langages aux caractéristiques similaires parmi lesquels Rust, D et Ocaml.
De plus, certains benchmarks révèlent que Nim est aussi rapide que C et C++ sur des algorithmes équivalents. Toutefois, c’est la richesse de bibliothèque qui semble être l’une de ses faiblesses. En effet, en comparaison à celle d’un langage comme Python, il y a encore du chemin.
Dans tous les cas, l’équipe de développement assure que le langage est désormais stable ce qui l’ouvre à des essais sur des projets sérieux. À ce propos, Nim est compatible avec bon nombre d’éditeurs dont Visual Studio code, Atom, Emacs et Sublime Text. Le compilateur et les outils sont disponibles sous licence MIT.
Source : Notes de version, FAQ du projet
Et vous ?
Qu’en pensez-vous ?
Connaissez-vous ce langage de programmation ? Si oui, quel est votre retour en ce qui le concerne ?
Quels langages peut-il remplacer et dans quelles filières ?
